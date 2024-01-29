HSBC Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $44.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HSBC from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.19.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.92, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

