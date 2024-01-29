Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $42.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of TCBK opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.59.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

