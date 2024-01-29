Insider Selling: K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Sells C$39,101.84 in Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 7,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$39,101.84.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

