StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.19.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 332.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

