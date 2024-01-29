Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ONCT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.50.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.40). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 845,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 336,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $84,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

