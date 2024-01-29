NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NRG opened at $54.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. NRG Energy has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,398.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.