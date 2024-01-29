Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.23.

Snap Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

NYSE:SNAP opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $129,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 469,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,969.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $129,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 469,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,969.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 35,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $424,627.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,016,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,553. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 8.8% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

