Short Interest in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Rises By 46.2%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAH. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 29.0% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 203,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 140,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $11.64.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

