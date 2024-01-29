Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $115.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $107.35 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,697,000 after acquiring an additional 928,420 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after buying an additional 316,556 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $28,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

