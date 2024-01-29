Wedbush Boosts Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target to $21.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VERA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $30.18 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

