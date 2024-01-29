Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $99.31 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $100.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average of $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.