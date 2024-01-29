DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,045,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in DexCom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $121.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 134.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

