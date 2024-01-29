TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $111.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of SNX opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $108.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,219. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $398,794.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,314.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,283,655 shares of company stock worth $231,857,002. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

