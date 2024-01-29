Needham & Company LLC Boosts EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $15.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVER. B. Riley raised shares of EverQuote from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EverQuote

EverQuote Price Performance

EVER opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.