Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.76. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Fiserv by 74.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Fiserv by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Fiserv by 881.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,018,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

