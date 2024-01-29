Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of HFWA opened at $20.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $718.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

