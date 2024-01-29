Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.28.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.62 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

