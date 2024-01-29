Short Interest in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Grows By 59.2%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the December 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 564,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $54.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.59. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $211,625.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Ambarella by 73.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

