Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Price Target to $20.00

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CVBF. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 212,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 469,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,458.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 145.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

