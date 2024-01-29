StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.79.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Remark

Remark Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Remark by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Remark in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Remark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Remark by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 131,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.