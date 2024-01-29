StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.79.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
