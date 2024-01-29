Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for RLI (NYSE:RLI)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $148.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.34. RLI has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLI will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RLI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,189 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,866,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RLI by 524.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,896 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71,545 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

