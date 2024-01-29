Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.19. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOPE shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.