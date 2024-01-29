Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079.17 ($26.42).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($23.82) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, insider George G. Weston sold 36,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($29.86), for a total transaction of £848,021 ($1,077,536.21). Corporate insiders own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,381.62 ($30.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,358.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,156.08. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,804.50 ($22.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,485 ($31.58). The stock has a market cap of £18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,779.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a GBX 45.80 ($0.58) dividend. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $14.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is presently 3,507.46%.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

