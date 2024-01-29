Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.30.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Summit Materials Stock Performance
Shares of SUM opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $39.56.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.
