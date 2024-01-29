Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get Wix.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIX

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $128.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -756.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.33. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $133.09.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 282,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 301,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.