Analysts Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Target Price at $23.17

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

ACRS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $87.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 534.83%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $529,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,611,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $778,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

