Contrasting Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Assura and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assura N/A N/A N/A Healthpeak Properties 11.17% 3.38% 1.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assura 0 1 0 0 2.00 Healthpeak Properties 2 4 3 0 2.11

This is a summary of current ratings for Assura and Healthpeak Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Healthpeak Properties has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.72%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than Assura.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assura and Healthpeak Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assura N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Healthpeak Properties $2.06 billion 5.16 $500.45 million $0.44 44.14

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Assura.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Assura on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion. At Assura, we BUILD for health. Assura builds better spaces for people and places, invests in skills and inspires new ways of working, and unlocks the power of design and innovation to deliver lasting impact for communities – aiming for six million people to have benefitted from improvements to and through its healthcare buildings by 2026. Assura is leading for a sustainable future, targeting net zero carbon across its portfolio by 2040.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

