Citigroup Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $74.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTZ. UBS Group cut their price objective on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered MasTec from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MasTec from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.92.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MasTec has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.10 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.63.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth about $3,040,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 94.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 202,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 98,351 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

