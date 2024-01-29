Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

LEVI opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

