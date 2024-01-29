Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $280.00 at Wedbush

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2024 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.50.

Shares of V stock opened at $267.94 on Friday. Visa has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $272.86. The stock has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.10 and its 200-day moving average is $246.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

