Raymond James Boosts Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target to $70.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kemper from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Kemper Stock Down 0.3 %

KMPR stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $68.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -20.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,492.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

