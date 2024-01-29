Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.28. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $88.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

