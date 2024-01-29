Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCCO
Southern Copper Stock Down 0.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
About Southern Copper
Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Copper
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.