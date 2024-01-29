HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

HSTM has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet raised HealthStream from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

HSTM opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $807.26 million, a PE ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

