Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTRX. TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Lantronix Price Performance

LTRX stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $241.07 million, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 2.14. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lantronix by 95.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth $37,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

