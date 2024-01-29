StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.74.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

