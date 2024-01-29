Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CTHR opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.97. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.26.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%.

Insider Activity at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 736,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 261,728 shares of company stock valued at $96,324 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

