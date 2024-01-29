Head to Head Survey: Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) versus Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT)

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) and Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Safety Shot and Kenvue, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A Kenvue 0 6 8 0 2.57

Kenvue has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.16%. Given Kenvue’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Safety Shot.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Shot -367.77% -328.32% -170.78% Kenvue 10.08% 12.02% 6.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Safety Shot and Kenvue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.6% of Safety Shot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Kenvue shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Safety Shot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safety Shot and Kenvue’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Shot $6.20 million 15.86 -$15.22 million ($0.71) -3.48 Kenvue $14.95 billion 2.67 $2.09 billion N/A N/A

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot.

Summary

Kenvue beats Safety Shot on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Shot

(Get Free Report)

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

