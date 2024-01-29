Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

BFH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $1,065,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,312.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 449,000 shares of company stock worth $14,409,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,318,000 after purchasing an additional 325,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,954,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,837,000 after purchasing an additional 79,373 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

