Brokerages Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Price Target at $9.53

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOS

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.