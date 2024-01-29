Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

JCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of JCI opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 49.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

