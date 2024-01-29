The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $450.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $515.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUM. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $520.25.

Humana Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $361.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. Humana has a 1 year low of $342.69 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $461.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

