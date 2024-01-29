Analysts Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) PT at $39.20

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

PERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Perion Network

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Perion Network Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 227.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Perion Network by 27.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.