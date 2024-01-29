Analysts Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) PT at $39.20

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.
PERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
Perion Network stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $42.75.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
