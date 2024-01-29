Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Cognex Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. Cognex has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Cognex by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

