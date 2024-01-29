Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $1,400.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a reduce rating and a $729.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,196.36 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $617.35 and a one year high of $1,307.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,157.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $979.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,246,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 741.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

