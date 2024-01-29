Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $118.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.08.

Shares of CFR opened at $107.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.84.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 20.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

