Hubbell (HUBB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Hubbell to post earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter. Hubbell has set its FY23 guidance at $15.00-15.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $15.00-$15.25 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $328.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.13. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $340.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.