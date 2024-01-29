The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $238.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXP. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.50.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.7 %

EXP stock opened at $215.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $216.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.