Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) PT Lowered to $65.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

CUBI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.25.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $54.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $60.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $217.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.29 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,383,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,611.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,550 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

