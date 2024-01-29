Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.15.

FRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$14.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.66 and a 12-month high of C$16.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of C$84.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

