DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2024

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEAGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DTEA opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.