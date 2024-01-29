DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of DTEA opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
